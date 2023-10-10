Obituary: Dorothy Mae Bradshaw, 90, Lebanon

Dorothy Mae Bradshaw, 90, of Lebanon, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon. She was born on March 20, 1933, in Lebanon to the late Austin Luckett Caldwell and Agnes Ophelia Spalding Caldwell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Bradshaw Jr.; her parents; three sons, Scott Bradshaw, Martin Bradshaw, and Dale Bradshaw; six siblings, Ambrose Caldwell, Joe Caldwell, Ernie Caldwell, Andy Caldwell, the Rev. Jack Caldwell, and Generose Spalding.

Survivors include seven children, the Rev. Terry Bradshaw of Bardstown, Denise Smith and Angela McDonnell, both of Springfield, Michaela Nowell (Glenn) of Louisville, Troy Bradshaw (Keren) and Melissa Bradshaw, both of Lebanon and Geralyn Osbourn (Richard) of Taylorsville; two sisters, Emogene Caldwell of Cox’s Creek and Mary Jean Miles (Jodie) of Lebanon; 19 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at the Bosley Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service. and 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church officiated by her son, the Rev. Terry Bradshaw. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

