Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023

Joshua Keith Terrell, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Andrew Cathers, 36, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting; robbery, second-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $26,000 cash. Booked at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amy Michelle Redmon, 45, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended operators license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license. No bond. Booked at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cassandra Marie Smith, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023,, by the Probation and Parole.

Robert Paul Ashcraft, 49, Lawrenceburg, theft by deception, include cold checks from $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more.; failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value (2 counts). Bond is $15,000 cash. Booked at 11:03 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

-30-