Obituary: Doris Lee Crank, 68, Bardstown

Doris Lee Crank, 68, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born on Feb. 24, 1955, in Springfield, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Middleton Bailey; and one brother, Ron Bailey.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Crank of Bardstown; one daughter, April (Christopher) Paulsen of Greenville, Ind.; one brother, Larry (Ada) Bailey of Connersville, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

