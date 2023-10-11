Obituary: Marguerite Blair Bowling, 98, New Haven

Marguerite Blair Bowling, 98, of New Haven, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in New Haven, surrounded by her loving children. She was born to James J Blair and Katharine Bowling Blair on April 9,1925, in New Hope. She married Martin John Bowling, the love of her life, on Nov. 11, 1948, at St Vincent de Paul Church in New Hope.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a homemaker, an amazing cook, a devout Catholic and a constant inspiration for her family. Her children and daughters/sons-in-law were her pride and joy, but perhaps her greatest joy came from spending time with the 74 members of her family that knew her simply as “Grandma”. She had a special way of making them all believe they were her favorite. She was a true Southern lady whograce, but always conducted herself with style and grace but who also had a sense of humor that was unmatched. Her smiling face, caring manner and gentle touch will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Martin John Bowling in 2008; all the members of the Nick Bowling family; siblings and in-laws, Arthur and Loretto Blair, Fred and Mary Blair, Joe and Cecily Blair, Paul Blair and Matthew Thompson; one son-in-law, Richard Marsee; and one great-grandson, Jackson Viers.

She is survived by 11 children, six daughters, Doris (Alan) Rust, Katharine Marsee, Mary Alice Suarez, Nancy (Ned) Couch, Jeanette (Mike Holt) Holmes, Pamela (Mark) Emery, and Rosemary (Terry) Luckett; four sons, Kenneth (Becky) Bowling, Marion (Suellen) Bowling, John Carroll (Lora) Bowling, and David (Mary Ann) Bowling; three sisters, Sister Virginia SCN of Louisville, Grace Thompson of Lexington and Charlotte Blair of Austin, Texas; one brother, Gene (Martha) Blair of Round Rock, Texas; 30 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at St Catherine Church in New Haven with the Rev. Troy Overton officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

There will be a Bereavement Meal immediately following burial at Barry Hall in New Haven. All donations are appreciated.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, and 8-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at the Joseph L Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

Memorial donations may go to Food for the Poor, Mass of the Air or St Catherine Cemetery.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

