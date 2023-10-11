Obituary: James Rudolph Warner, 91, formerly of Bloomfield

James Rudolph Warner, 91, of Winchester, formerly of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Lexington VA Medical Center. He was born Jan. 17, 1932, in Chaplin to the late Earl and Hazel Burns Warner. He was a retired employee of Commonwealth Life Insurance. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a faithful member of Bloomfield Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Harrodsburg Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was a member of the Lions Club, was an avid UK fan, and enjoyed estate sales and working with his hands.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Warner; and one brother, Earl Warner.

He is survived by two sons, Barry (Ladonna) Warner of Winchester and Jeff Warner of Georgetown; one brother, Randall (Jean) Warner of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Kendall (Scott) Warner McCarty, Sarah (Jacob) Warner Edwards, Jeff Warner, and Katie Warner; one great-granddaughter, Mary Claire; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Ed Toler officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

