Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Michael Scott Norman, 55, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Francis Clark, 57, New Haven, failure to appear (3 counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $12,191 cash. Booked at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, by Kentucky State Police.

Nicholas Erin Stone, 34, Barsdtown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Allen Bennett, 51, Upton, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Paul Robbins, 20, Bardstown, burglary, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-