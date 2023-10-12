Obituary: Antonia Calvert Richardson

Antonia Calvert Richardson died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, to be home with Jesus.

She was the fourth of five children of Tonie Huntley Calvert and Anne Russell Neil Calvert.

ANTONIA CALVERT RICHARDSON

She was born in Bloomfield and graduated with her class of 1953 from Bloomfield High School. She was a graduate of the University of Louisville, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education (B.S.L.) in 1975 and a Masters in General Education (M.E.D.) in 1982. She also attended Fullerton College in Fullerton, Calif., and received an A.A. in 1960.

She later served as a second-grade teacher for the Chaplin Elementary School, the very same school where she had been a grade school student. She loved art and music and enjoyed playing the piano.

She was a member of the Chaplin Fork Baptist Church, The First Baptist Church in Richmond, the Crescent Hill Baptist Church in Louisville, and in recent years, the Bible Believers Fellowship, a King James Bible Ministry from Ohio).

She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband, Dr. Harold E. Richardson; her siblings, Sarah Martha Calvert Brown (James Elmo), Charles Kenneth Calvert (Mary Jo), Robert Jeff Calvert (Iva Ree), and Linda Frances Calvert White (and survived by her husband, Darriel White); and one great-grandson,, Ashton Lee Anthony Lang.

She is survived by one daughter, Jill Calvert Richardson Lang and her children, David Anthony Lang and Hannah Elizabeth Lang; and one son, Shawn E. Richardson (Joyce A. [Reoch).,

She was buried in the Richmond Cemetery in Richmond on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, surrounded by her immediate family.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield was in charge of arrangements.

