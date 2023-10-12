Obituary: Clara Jean Wheatley, 86, Howardstown

Clara Jean Wheatley, 86, of Howardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at the Loretto Motherhouse. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the retired Blood Bank Supervisor for Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

While working in the medical technology field, she received the Volunteer Award from the Kentuckiana Hemophilia Foundation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Aloise Boone; her loving husband, John Wheatley; and one sister, Nancy Boone Wimsett.

She is survived by six sisters, Rosemary Burt, Catherine Kleier (Dan), Ruth Boone, Irene Boone, Sue Boone, and Mariam Boone Johnson (Mark);

four brothers, Earl (Chris) Boone, John (Carolyn) Boone, Jim (Betty) Boone, and Bob Boone; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at St. Ann Cemetery. in Howardstown.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

