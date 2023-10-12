Obituary: Bobby Jewell Prather, 88, formerly of Chaplin

Bobby Jewell Prather, 88, of Louisville, formerly of Chaplin, died at 2:23 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at the Glen Ridge Health Campus in Louisville. He was a native of Nelson County. He was born on Feb. 22, 1935, to the late Cecil and Nora Hood Prather.

He was a member of the Okeechobee Christian Church. He was a 1955 graduate of Bloomfield High School and a member of the Bloomfield Masonic Lodge # 57 F & A.M. He was a retired employee of the General Electric Company of Louisville.

He had a wonderful life. He enjoyed fishing and house boating on Lake Cumberland, square dancing with his wife, and once retired, he enjoyed spending the winters in Okeechobee, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Seay Prather, April 2, 2009.

Survivors include one daughter, Patty Whitney (Craig) of Jamestown; one son, Lynn Prather (Kristin) of Ocala, Fla; two sisters, Mildred Simpson and Margaret Holt both of Chaplin; three grandchildren, Ross Whitney (Krystina), Lee Carby (Adam) and Aaron Prather (Shelby); and four great-grandchildren, Alexa Whitney, Clara Whitney, Charlotte Prather and Camilla Prather.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at the Chaplin Christian Church with Bro. Doug Simpson, officiating. Burial is in the High View Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

