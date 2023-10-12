Obituary: Joseph ‘Joe’ Veller Miles Sr., 85

Joseph “Joe” Veller Miles Sr., 85 years young, died Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, He was called home and one could only suspect he caught word that Heaven had a yard that needed to be mowed.

JOSEPH “JOE” VELLER MILES SR.

In his younger years, he worked for Rose Construction. But in his “youthful” years, he was most often found mowing lawns, washing cars, tinkering with something in his garage, or watching Western movies or The Andy Griffith Show in his recliner.

He was a lover of the simple things in life — a pair of perfectly polished boots, a good bologna sandwich, a 3-Musketeers, sweet tea, and finding a good deal in the auto trader. With certainty, he will be greeted in heaven by his parents, brothers, sisters, a few good old dogs, and many more loving friends and family members who went before him.

He spent his last days surrounded by more love than anyone could wish for. His body may have worn out, but his energy is infinite. His family is comforted knowing that he will be there to welcome them home one day with that little half grin and a twinkle in his eye.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nine siblings, J.E. Miles, Jr. Miles, Fats Miles, Leo Miles, Bernie Miles, Tommy Miles, Billy Miles, Cotton Miles and Margaret (Sis) Keeling.

He is survived by his blushing bride of 59 years, Donna Miles; five children, Kathy (Mike) Ballard, Kristy (Darren) Mattingly, Jody (Jenny) Miles Jr, Kim Miles, and Rob (Rosanne) Miles; one sister, Mary Carolyn Simpson; one sister-in-law, Doris J. Miles; 10 grandchildren (who fought over who was his favorite); four great-grandchildren; and many others who knew and loved him.

The celebration of his life is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home. Burial is in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at the funeral home with Deacon Scott Turneer officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

