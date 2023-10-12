Obituary: Mary Josephine ‘Joann’ Gootee, 69, Loretto

Mary Josephine “Joann” Gootee, 69, of Loretto, died Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 22, 1953, in New Haven. She was a retired employee of Spring View Hospital where she worked in the dietary department for 42 ½ years. She enjoyed fishing, cooking and entertaining.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Truston and Mary Elsie Ruley Nalley; two brothers, Philip Nalley and Tommy Nalley; and three infant siblings, David Nalley, Mary Ann Nalleyand John Herbert Nalley.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Frank Gootee; two sons, Michael Gootee of Loretto and Jamie Gootee (Johanna) of Cynthiana; four sisters, Mary Cecil (Bobby) of Bardstown, Linda Cecil (Louis) of New Hope, Carolyn Gootee of Lexington and Jenny Spannknebel of Louisville; four brothers, Leo Nalley (Frankie) and Joe “Tic” Nalley (Ellen) both of Loretto, Charles Nalley (Judy) of Lebanon and Tim Nalley of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Emily Jo Gootee;

and 27 nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. David W. Naylor officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Donald Coulter.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-