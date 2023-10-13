Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

Michael Lane Chesser, 58, Willisburg, failure to appear. Bond is $250 unsecured. Booked at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Jawn Edwards, 42, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; indecent exposure, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Brienna Jean Buckman, 29, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:54 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Joseph Dillon Newton, 28, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

-30-