Brooks Houck’s mother Rose Mary withdraws petition seeking son’s custody

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 — Rose Mary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, the Bardstown man accused of murdering his girlfriend, Crystal Rogers, has withdrawn her petition for custody for her grandson, Brooks Houck’s son he had with Rogers.

BROOKS HOUCK

Houck’s attorney, Jeremy Aldridge, submitted the withdrawal request Oct. 3rd.

The boy was about 2 years old when Rogers disappeared in July 2015. He has lived with his father for the past eight years.

Immediately after Houck was arrested, Sherry Ballard filed a petition for emergency custody of the boy. Nothing on that filing ed has been released to the public.

VISITATION, CUSTODY BATTLE. After Crystal’s disappearance, Sherry Ballard and her husband won visitation rights to see the boy every other Sunday. The order excluded Rogers’ other four children, who were not allowed to visit with him,

In February 2021, the court cut off Ballard’s visitation rights citing a “signficant risk of emotiional harm” to the child.

-30-