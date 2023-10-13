Obituary: Edward James Hitt, 77, Waddy

Edward James Hitt, 77, of Waddy, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, and went to be with the Lord.

It is clear that he was a big man in every sense of the word. He had a heart and a spirit that were larger than life. He loved in a big way, and his impact on all of us was immeasurable.

EDWARD JAMES HITT

First and foremost, he loved his Lord in a big way. After being in the nursing home business for more than 20 years, where he was co-owner and CEO. He was called by the Lord to become a minister and he faithfully dedicated his life to spreading the gospel for more than 20 years, sharing his unwavering faith, and touching the souls of countless individuals. His commitment to his faith was not just a belief but a way of life, and it shone brightly in everything he did.

He loved his family in a big way. He was not only a devoted parent, spouse, or sibling but a pillar of support and love. His family was the center of his world, and the bond he shared with each of them was a testament to his enormous capacity to care.

He loved the residents in his nursing homes in a big way. In fact, many of them called him “Big Jim.”

In his congregation, he loved in a big way. He served, guided, and inspired those around him with a passion that was truly extraordinary. His ministry was a reflection of his immense heart and his desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Among his friends, he also loved in a big way. His friendship was a source of strength, laughter, and unwavering support. He left an indelible mark on all of us, and his memory will continue to bring warmth to our hearts.

Everything he did, he did in a big way. And that is how we will remember him. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched, the love he shared, and the faith he instilled. Let us remember him, the big man whose memory will forever remain in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Jack Hitt and JoDelle Herrin Hitt; and two brothers,, Jonathan Christopher Hitt (Marilyn) and Stephen Jay Hitt (Lisa).

He is survived by his wife, Sarah “Sally” Jane Erb Hitt; four children, Edward James Hitt Jr., Jesse Warren (Holly) Hitt, Julianna Christine Hitt, and Jennifer Cherie Hitt; one sister, Julia “Jill” Hitt (Steve) Metcalf; two brothers, Charles Joseph (Julia) Hitt and Jon Scott (Mary Ann) Peters; six grandchildren, Olivia Grace Hitt, Anna Marie Hitt, Greyson Jess Hitt, Ashton James Hitt, Trevor David (Lauryn) Letterman, and Carter Wayne Letterman; and several nieces and nephews.

His celebration of life is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-