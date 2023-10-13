Obituary: Gwen McMahon, SCN, 88

Gwen McMahon, SCN, 88 (formerly Sister Matthew) died Oct. 11, 2023, at Nazareth. She was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Boston, Mass., to Edward Paul McMahon and Rose O’Brien McMahon. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 61 years.

Her earliest ministries were in elementary education. She taught at St. Joseph School in Bardstown and St. Pius X in Louisville. She served at Little Flower School and was superintendent of Schools in Memphis, Tenn., and later as the director of continuing education for the Verdean Community House in Roxbury, Mass.

She was the administrator for Nazareth Home in Louisville from 1984 to 1991. She went on to work as a crisis counselor for the Salvation Army in Philadelphia, Pa., and later for the Salvation Army in Quincy, Mass.

The SCN Community benefitted from her leadership roles within the congregation, including as the co-director of the Continuing Development Commission at Nazareth, the community supervisor for the Nashville Diocese, and later as Northern Regional in Quincy, Mass.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 19, 2023. at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth. Burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Visitation is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, with the wake at 6:30 p.m.

Memorials may be offered to the Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

