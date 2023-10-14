Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

John W. Rumbelow, 45, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); contempt of court. Bond is $7,500 cash. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Claude Owen McMakin, 34, Radcliff, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Jail.

Troy Dale Stone, 44, Taylorsville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 1:59 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Renee Poynter, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:42 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Jonathan Wayne Knauer, 40, Lebanon Junction, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 1:14 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandybell Fierro, 22, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:34 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Brian David Turner, 64, Russellville, Ind., failure to appear. Bond is $3,133 cash. Booked at 1:47 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-