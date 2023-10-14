Obituary: Thomas Mitchell Lucas, 87, Bardstown

Thomas Mitchell Lucas, 87, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at his home. He was born March 9, 1936, in Blytheville, Ark. He was owner of T & M Sewer Service in Chicago. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, a member of American Legion Post # 121, and The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

THOMAS MITCHELL LUCAS

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle I. Lucas; one daughter, Deborah Lucas; one great-grandson, Conner Fuchs; and his parents, Mark and Lona Lucas.

He is survived by two daughters, Juanita (Mike) Grohnke of Elizabethtown and Susan (George) Fuchs of Lindenhurst, Ill.; three sons, Danny (Maureen) Lucas and Thomas (Trina Judson) Lucas, bptj of Bardstown and Timothy Lucas of Lake Villa, Ill.; one sister, Reba Doron of Volo, Ill.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Oct. 20, 2023, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery with Bro. Tim Lucas officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Susan G. Koeman Foundation or the American Heart Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-