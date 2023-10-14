Obituary: Lt. Col. Phyllis ‘Jo’ Carter, 94 Bardstown

Lt. Col. Phyllis “Jo” Carter, 94 of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at Cooper Trail Assisted Living. She was born April 16, 1929, in Lafayette, Ind. She was a nurse for the U.S. Air Force. She loved her dogs and her flag.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lottie Carter; and several siblings.

She is survived by her friend, Donna Gerber; and her many friends at Cooper Trail and Nazareth.

The graveside service is 11 a,m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Cemetery.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 at Barlow Funeral Home.

