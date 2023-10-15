Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Donald Lee Howard, 35, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession, drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (4 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). Bond is $102,600 cash. Booked at 6:03 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Leanna Marie Lucas, 37, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erick Wayne Pierce, 26, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 9:33 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.