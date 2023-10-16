Obituary: Herman Lee Johnson, 70, Ivydale, West Va.

Herman Lee Johnson, 70, of Ivydale, West Va., died Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Charleston, West Va. He was born July 13, 1953, in Louisville. He was a retired respiratory therapist at Jewish Hospital.

HERMAN LEE JOHNSON

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Porter Johnson; one son, Michael Lee Edward Johnson; his father, Joseph Edward Johnson; his mother, Mattie Gertrude Masterson Johnson; one sister, Elizabeth Hardin; and four brothers, William “Billy” Johnson, Charlie Johnson, Joseph Johnson and James “Earnie” Johnson.

He is survived by one daughter, Crystal Johnson Weaver; four sisters, Dorothy Hourigan, Judy Brown, Mary Margaret Young and Mary Smith; one son-in-law, Doug Weaver; and five grandchildren, David Johnson, Dillon Weaver, Bella Johnson, Noah Weaver and Cora Weaver.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

