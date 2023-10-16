Obituary: Betty Jo Brown, 95, Bardstown

Betty Jo Brown, 95, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at her son’s home. She was born April 10, 1928, in Charleston, West Va. She was a past owner with her husband, Herman Brown, of Western Auto in Shepherdsville. She was the 2010 Volunteer of the Year for the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed spending time with her family, whom she loved very much. She was a member of the Nelson County Homemakers Club and a lifelong member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.

BETTY JO BROWN

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Brown; her parents, Hugh and Levy Conner; and three sisters, Virginia Barker, Agnes Williams, and Ruth Lawhorn.

She is survived by one son, Dan Brown of Elizabethtown; one sister, Wilma Jones; four grandchildren, Emily (Ryan) Forgey, Silas (Kristine) Brown, Noah Brown, and Abigail (Zach) Arns; eight great-grandchildren, Caity, Caleb, Caroline, Luke, S. J., Aurora, Victoria, and Eliza; one great-great-granddaughter on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Bardstown United Methodist Church with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Phil Bradley officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to Show Hope, PO Box 681748, Franklin, TN 37068.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-