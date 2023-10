Obituary: Charles Lewis ‘Chuck’ Ward, 52, Springfield

Charles Lewis “Chuck” Ward, 52, of Bearwallow Rd., Springfield, died at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Alicia Hale O’Cull Ward; one daughter, Meredith O’Cull of Springfield; and one son, Carter O’Cull of Springfield.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with a private burial at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, and 7-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Dominic Youth Group or Bethlehem High School.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

