Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023

Patrick Neal Ford, 49, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; menacing. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Clark Hughes, 61, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $184 cash. Booked at 6:54 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

