Samantha Brady out as tourist commission’s executive director

Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 — Samantha Brady is out as the executive director of the Bardstown-Nelson County Tourist and Convention Commission.

SAMANTHA BRADY

According to the Gazette’s sources, she was suspended from her job last week and was then terminated Friday for undisclosed reasons.

Kim Huston, head of the Nelson County Economic Development Agency, the umbrella organization under which the Tourist Commission, chamber of commerce and BIDC operate, confirmed to WBRT Monday that Brady is no longer the director of the Tourist Commission.

Huston said the commission’s board, nor its chairman, Jeff Crowe, will not comment on personnel matters.

In the absence of information, Brady’s supporters have publicly and privately expressed disappointment at Brady’s dismissal without a vote by the tourist commission board.

Brady had served as the tourist commission’s executive director since March 2020.

Prior to that, she served five years as the executive director of the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce, where she received recognition as the 2019 state Chamber Professional of the Year.

From 2013 to 2015, she served as director of Downtown Development with the Bardstown Mainstreet program where she led and managed the annual Bardstown Arts, Crafts & Antique Fair, the Bourbon City street concert, as well a variety of downtown beautification projects.

