Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

Christine Dawn Nation, 35, Shelbyville, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $12,011 cash. Booked at 11:07 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Ray Dolson, 38, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:44 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Seith Austin Stroming, 24, Paducah, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrick Lamonte Frazier Jr., 27, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:25 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-