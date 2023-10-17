Obituary: Kimberly Annette Matherly Kelty, 58, Springfield

Kimberly Annette Matherly Kelty, 58, of Tick Creek Rd., Springfield, died at 1:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

KIMBERLY ANNETTE MATHERLY KELTY

She is survived by her husband, Steve Kelty; one daughter, Jennifer Preston of Springfield; one son, Michael (Emily) Kelty of Springfield; her mother, Kay Trayner of Springfield; two sisters, Shari (Eddie) Blanford and Lana (Ray) Kelty. both of Springfield; one brother, Andy Matherly of Springfield; and five grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, and 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, with a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening prayer service at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Springfield-Washington County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 161, Springfield, KY 40069.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of

arrangements.

-30-