Obituary: Roger Greenwell, 81, Bardstown

Roger Greenwell, 81, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Bardstown. He retired from Kentucky Wine and Spirits. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Green Bay Packers. He was a member of St. Joe Prep Alumni, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Greenwell; his parents, Francis “Buddy” and Hester Greenwell; and three brothers, Ron Greenwell, Mickey Greenwell, and Billy Keith Greenwell.

He is survived by three children, Charles (Natalie Collins) Greenwell of Manassas, Va., and Michael (Angela O’Bryan) Greenwell and Veronica (Dan Eaton) Greenwell. both of Bardstown; one sister, Joanne Johnson of Bardstown;

five grandchildren, Vivian Greenwell, Colin Greenwell, Eleanor Greenwell, Derrick Greenwell, and Gloria Greenwell; and several nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to American Heart Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

