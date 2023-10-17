Obituary: Carl Michael ‘Mike’ Friend, 70, formerly of Hodgenville

Carl Michael “Mike” Friend, 70, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Hodgenville, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.

CARL MICHAEL “MIKE” FRIEND

He was born Oct. 26, 1952, to the late Carl Edward “Buck” Friend and his mother, Helen Marie French.

He was a Christian by faith. He retired from Scotty’s Paving as Quality Control. He was an avid horseshoes player and bowler, and an avid UK fan. He was a loving son, father, papaw, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Henderson Friend; and his father, Carl Edward “Buck” Friend.

He is survived by two daughters, Deena (Daniel) London and Trinity Renee Friend, both of Elizabethtown; one son, Derek Michael Friend of Hodgenville; his mother, Helen Marie French Friend; one sister, Marcia (Fred) Trusty of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Kristin (Evan) Webb, Kenzie (Spencer) Singer, Jordan (Riley) Whitaker, Taryn Friend, Preslee Weiss, Chole Friend, and Noah Friend; three great-grandchildren, Asher, Evelyn and Ariella; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at the Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenvill Chapel in Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-