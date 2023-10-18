Records request reveals tourism director terminated for undisclosed complaints

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 — Former tourist director Samantha Brady was terminated from her job following an investigation into complaints received “from within the office and from various state and business leaders about your leadership within this office.”

SAMANTHA BRADY

That’s from the letter dated Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, by Jeff Crowe, chairman of the Tourist Commission.

“We have completed a thorough investigation and decided the Bardstown-Nelson County Tourist and Convention Commission needs to move in a different direction, and the Executive Director’s position will be eliminated.”

Brady’s termination letter was part of her personnel file obtained by the Nelson County Gazette via an Open Records Request.

Crowe’s letter does not offer details about the nature of the complaints filed against her, only that Crowe met with Brady to inform her of the decision on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The letter also reminded her that when she accepted the job as tourism director she was an “at will” employee, meaning her employment could be terminated at any time with or without cause.

A statement from Tourism Chairman Jeff Crowe was included with the Open Records packet received Monday afternoon.

In his statement, Crowe notes that the board “will not on any personnel matters. “… the Board looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional experiences to all as we begin this new chapter for Tourism in Bardstown and Nelson County.’

-30-