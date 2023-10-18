Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Eric Michael Lott, 36, Boston, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; false reports which generates an emergency response; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $35,000. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Joseph Dylan Muncy, 25, Lebanon, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, by the Lebanon Police Department.

-30-