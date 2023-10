NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Oct . 17, 2023 — Pam Stevenson, the Democratic nominee running for Kentucky Attorney General, was the guest on the Oct. 11, 2023, episode of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Stevenson is currently a state representative representing a district in Louisville, She brings 40 years of legal experience to the job she is seeking.

