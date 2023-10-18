Obituary: Henry Gene Hagan, 83, formerly of Bardstown

Henry Gene Hagan, age 83, of Hillview, formerly of Bardstown, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Bardstown Dec. 10, 1939, to the late James Edward Hagan Jr. and Laura Mae (Deacon) Hagan. He retired after 36 years of service to MSD as a supervisor. He loved to fish and hunt, he liked to laugh and be a jokester. He also loved football and was a diehard UK Wildcats and Cincinnati Reds fan. But most of all he loved his family, and he will be truly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son Michael Eugene Hagan; two sisters, Evelyn Summers and Janet Sue McClain; and two brothers, James Edward Hagan III and Millard Earl Hagan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 60 years, Martha L. (Kincade) Hagan; two daughters, Debra Allen (Richard) and Pamela Hardin (Clem); one sister, Eunice Boblitt; five grandchildren, Joshua Allen (Elizabeth), Andrew Hagan, Sidney Hagan, Brandon Merideth (Kylie), and Matthew Allen; six great-grandchildren, Renesmee Allen, Skylar Allen, Richard Edward Allen, Lola Johnson, Nova Oelschlager, and Rowen Allen; and a host of other nieces, nephews and other dear family and friends.

The funeral was Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at the Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home in Brooks. Burial was in the Brookland Cemetery.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

