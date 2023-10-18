Obituary: Lena Sue Fawkes, 79, Bardstown

Lena Sue Fawkes, 79, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born July 2, 1944, in Lynch to the late Frank and Mildred Comer Damron. Sue was a veteran of Public Health Services. She retired as a captain after 21 years with the Department of Justice. Sue had her NP and CRNA licenses. She was a volunteer for the Bardstown Community Clinic, Bardstown at Home and Night at the Inn. Sue was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church where she was in the WMU, served on the administrative council and was a member of Open Door Sunday School class. She was always involved with any special events going on at the church and volunteered in many other capacities.

LENA SUE FAWKES

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene “Jim” Fawkes.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Steve) Sweat of Bardstown and Rachel (Matt) Harney of Cynthiana; two sisters, Barbara Jeanes of Louisville and Kay Hulsey of Knoxville; and four grandchildren, Daniel Sweat, Grace Sweat, Conner Harney and Cooper Harney.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation isk 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to, Bardstown Baptist Church or the Nelson County Humane Society.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-