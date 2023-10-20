Obituary: Tamothy ‘Tammy’ J. Smith, 60, Columbia

Tamothy ” Tammy” J. Smith, 60, of Columbia, died peacefully in her home on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. She was a true warrior at heart. She battled breast cancer bravely, with courage and grace after being rediagnosed 19 years later.

She was a mother to all; she spent her life caring for her children, both biological and adoptive. She was known at horse shows where she spent many weekends barrel racing, as “Momma Tammy.” She spent the last few years at her happy place, on their houseboat making memories with friends and family at Green River. She will be remembered for her smiling face, spirit-filled personality, gift of gab, and her love of animals.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Branden Sherley and Cody Smith.

She is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 31 years, Patrick J Smith; seven daughters, Amanda (Bobby) Simpson, Brittany (Matt) Receveur, Chasity (Hunter) Hutchins, Cheryl Smith, Julie Smith, Kayla Smith and Samantha Smith; four sons, Jake Smith, Lucas Smith, Marcus Smith and Patrick Smith; and numerous grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to the American Breast Cancer Society.

The celebration of her life will be announced by the family at a later date.

The Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of arrangements.

-30-