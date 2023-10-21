Obituary: Lynette Faye Meraz, 52, Bardstown

Lynette Faye Meraz, 52, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 27, 1971, in Louisville. She enjoyed watching soap operas, was an avid animal lover; and loved her kids.

She is survived by her husband, Jesus Meraz; one daughter, Antonia Vargas; one son, Emigdio Vargas Jr.; one sister, Barbara Jones; and one granddaughter, Marianna Jackson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2023, ,at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

