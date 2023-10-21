Obituary: Betty Jane Vittitow Daniels, 88, Boston

Betty Jane Vittitow Daniels, 88, of Boston, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1934, in Colesburg to her parents, Charles and Rachel Carter Vittitow.

She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Boston. She loved to fish, swim, travel, play bingo and visit with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Edward Daniels; her parents; three sisters, Alma, Thelma and Patty; and six brothers, Charles Jr., Earl, Ernie, Sherman, Bobby and Melvin.

Survivors include one daughter, Diana (Steve); four sons, Danny (Shirley), Dennis (Sonia), David (Robin), and Doug (Angie); 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Pastor Darron Chapman officiating. Burial is in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Boston.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

