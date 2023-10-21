Obituary: Yvonne Hardin, 86, Fairfield

Yvonne Hardin, 86, of Fairfield, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 24, 1937, in Cumberland County to the late John William and Crittie Lou Claywell Baker. She was a retired employee of the former Enro Shirt Co. and Heaven Hill Distillery. After retirement, she worked as a greeter at Heaven Hill Bourbon Heritage Center.

Her kindness and positivity made her loved by all who knew her. She was a member of Little Union Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and custodian. She was a former member of the Fairfield City Council. She enjoyed gardening and loved cooking for her family and spending time with them. She truly enjoyed her life and was a blessing to her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, John Gaines; and six siblings, Clara Jean Baker, Etta True Baker Hord, Sylvia Faye Gilbert, Jack Edsel Baker, Dan Evan Baker, and John William Baker.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Donald Ray Hardin; one son, Brian (Tracy) Hardin of Middletown;

six grandchildren, Carly (Maceo) Cosper, Cale Gaines, Zachary Dyer, Jenna Hardin, Thomas Dyer, and Andrew Dyer; and four great-grandchildren, Rosiana Cosper, Tessa Cosper, Grace Cosper, and Marceleno Gaines.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the family and friends who visited, sent food and prayers, as well as Hospice of Nelson County for the love and care they showed her.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. David Clay, Ron Bowman and Amanda Gail Abbott officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Little Union Baptist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

