Obituary: Arley Leo DeSpain, 74, Hodgenville

Arley Leo DeSpain, 74, of Hodgenville, died Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Signature Health Care of Elizabethtown with his loved ones by his side.

He was a member of Ovesen Heights Baptist Church. He was born Jan. 9, 1949, in the Hodgenville Clinic to the late Minnie Thompson DeSpain and his father, Russell Leo DeSpain.

He retired from, G.T.E. Phone Co. as a technician, and went on to work for the City of Hodgenville Water Company and Wrights Towing.

He was a loving husband, dad, son, papaw and brother.

He was preceded in death by, his mother, Minnie Thompson; and one brother-in-law, Charles Hines.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Delores DeWitt DeSpain of Hodgenville; two sons, Joey DeSpain of Buffalo and Travis Leo (Tracie) DeSpain of Hodgenville; his father, Russell Leo DeSpain of Elizabethtown; one sister, Charlene (Paul) Bumgardner of Hodgenville; one brother, Larry DeSpain of Hodgenville; two grandchildren, Hannah and Mary Beth; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Merrill Kurtz officiating. Burial is in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville with full military rites.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

