Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Joseph Todd Gribbons, 49, Cox’s Creek, wanton endangerment, second-degree; possession of marijuana; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond. Booked at 7:13 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Robert Hall, 40, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond.

Booked at 9:53 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Autumn Paige Campbell, 28, Lebanon, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erin Louise Karr, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:44 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic

Bradley Adam Plant, 44, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000; no insurance card; license to be in possession; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no motorcycle operators license; possession of marijuana; probation violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $20,218 cash. Booked at 9:09 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

