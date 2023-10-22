Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Dwight Kevin Martin, 53, Bardstown, menacing; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 3:16 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erika Nicole Dymun, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $576 cash. Booked at 1:17 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jaquan Shihem Montgomery, 24, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 4:52 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-