Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Trevon Alexander Pope, 20, Bardstown, assault, third-degree, peace officer, communicable bodily fluid; menacing. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:38 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Douglas Hardesty, 37, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (LSD); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (anabolic steroid); trafficking controlled substance, second-degree (less than 200 unites of an unspecified Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 6:09 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

Lorissa Renee Delong, 24, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 11:16 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-