Obituary: Geneva Lee Redmon, 63, Bardstown

Geneva Lee Redmon, 63, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Jan. 5, 1960, in Bardstown to the late Jesse Willard and Nancy Marie Jones McCubbins. She was a retired nurse and was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed shopping at thrift stores and trips to the beach. She loved to garden, and she always took care of everyone.

GENEVA LEE REDMON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Reams; and one brother, Robert H. McCubbins.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph B. “Joe” Redmon; one daughter, Michelle Redmon of Bardstown; two sons, Chris Redmon and Michael Redmon, both of Bardstown; four sisters, Karen McCubbins, Pat McCubbins and Rachel (Hector) Gomez, all of Bardstown, and Jackie Brown of Ohio; three brothers, George (Barbara) McCubbins and Sonne McCubbins, both of Bardstown, and Anthony “Moose” (Sheila) McCubbins of Boston; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Burial is in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25,, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

