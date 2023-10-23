Obituary: Margaret Rodericks, SCN, 86, Nazareth

Margaret Rodericks, SCN, 86, of Nazareth, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. She was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Bandra, Bombay, India, to Rudolph Anthony Roderick and Florence G. Ferreira. She was one of six children and the couple’s only daughter. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 60 years.

MARGARET RODERICKS SCN

She said she was raised in a spiritual atmosphere of prayer and service. She believed this is why three of the six children in her family entered religious life.

Before joining the SCNs, she received a teaching diploma from St. Xavier Institute in India. She completed the SCN Juniorate Program in 1964 in Mokama, Bihar, India. She was a Nazareth College student until 1965. She earned a Master’s degree in Psychology from Fordham University in New York and a Master’s Degree in Pastoral Counseling from Iona College in New York.

From 1970-1972, she served in the Department of Documentation and Planning for the Catholic Bishops Conference of India.

She served her SCN Community for many years as the Assistant Director of Formation in Mokama and Director of Education and Temporary Professed in Mokama and Ranchi. She served in leadership as the Provincial in Mokama, Bihar, India from 1977-1983. Later, she was General Secretary of the Congregation at Nazareth from 1993-1998.

In 1984 she began teaching as a college instructor for Thomas Baptista Junior College in Bassein, India, and St. Gonsalo Garcia Senior College in Bassein. In 1988, she served as a consultant to the Center for Academic Development at Spalding University in Louisville She worked for many years at Spalding University in academic development and as the international student coordinator.

She is survived by one brother, Audry R. J. Rodericks, of Girona, Spain; her extended family; and by her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at St. Vincent Church at Nazaeth.

Visitation is after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 with the wake at 6:30 p.m. at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth Burial is in the the Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to the Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-