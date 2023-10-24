Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 23, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 23, 2023

Vernon Paul Chandler, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:53 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Lorissa Renee Delong, 24, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 11:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

