Obituary: James “Jimmy” Everett Hamilton, 84, Lexington

James “Jimmy” Everett Hamilton, 84, of Lexington, died in his sleep surrounded by loved ones during the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, 14 years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Frederickstown, He graduated in 1957 from St. Joseph Preparatory School in Bardstown. During his life, he founded and owned various companies in Kentucky, Florida, Nevada and Colorado. In Kentucky, he was the founder and owner of Black Star Exploration, Jimmy Hamilton Gas and Oil, TRIJIM Coal, Burning Star Coal, Bledsoe Coal, Hanco, Lincoln Centre Commercial Real Estate in Springfield, and Precision Products, Mas Hamilton, United Transportation, Wildcat Cab, Yellow Cab and Holiday Cab and ILOR Software Company, all of Lexington, Hamilton Stables of Hallandale Beach, Fla., Hamilton South Ranch of Vero Beach, Fla., Besie G. Gold Mining of Durango, Colo., Glen Oaks Square Condominiums of Las Vegas, and he was in partnership with Nally and Gibson of Springfield.

He was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a devout parishioner of the Cathedral of Christ the King and an avid swimmer. His passion for living was centered around his wife, children, grandchildren and family. He was dedicated to serving others in recovery and was a contributor to the Shepherd’s House, Catholic Action Center and other recovery and homeless initiatives throughout Lexington.

The Hamilton family would like to extend special thanks to Eliska Schneider, Karin Bonfat, Keisha Jones, Glenn Spencer, Collier Porter and Shay Smith for the special care and friendship they gave Jimmy during his last years of life.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Frances Hamilton; his brother, Edwin Hamilton; and one brother-in-law, Colonel Paul Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Julie Hamilton; five daughters, Lisa (John) Downs, Bridgett (Frank) Wilson, Karen Hamilton, Claira (Rodney) Reynolds and Noelle (Khalid) Rayan; three sons, Gunnar Hamilton, J.D. Hamilton and John Kennedy Hamilton; one adopted daughter, Marli Knipp of Pretoria, South Africa; one adopted son, Ansuma Jarju of Gambia; five sisters, Norma Jean Smith, Mary Ruth (Vince) Porter, Joan (Mark) Hamilton, Paula (Wayne) Bemiss, and Celeste (Peter) Dawson; one brother, Richard “Ritchie” Hamilton; 20 grandchildren, Jimmy Hamilton, Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, John Wesley Hamilton, Amelia Hamilton, Mariam Montgomery, Currin Hamilton, Kennedy Hamilton, Cole Downs, Paul Downs, Jordan Downs, Kate Wilson, Cameron Wilson, Dylan Trulock, Jack Reynolds, Henry Reynolds, David Reynolds, Jacob Reynolds, Shawn Reynolds, Sunnie Rayan and Sufyan Rayan; two adopted grandchildren, Ebrima Jimmy Jarju and Abdoulie Jarju; 16 great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a wake at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to Sanders-Brown Center on Aging or the Hope Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

