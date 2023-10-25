Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023

Ramie Dean Palmerton, 41, Bardstown, careless driving; license to be in possession; resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no registration receipt; improper use of red lights; obstructing government operations. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon Randell Colwell, 35, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury). Bond is $3,000 surety. Booked at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jeremy Troy Burden, 44, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

William Lonnie Barnes, 42, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:!5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Jason Stein, 47, Louisville, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Veondrais Darnell Montgomery, 35, Cox’s Creek, non-payment of fines. Booked at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jaydon Tanner Lawson, 19, Chaplin, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct, first-degree. Released on recognizance. Booked at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Morgan Lawson, 39, Chaplin, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduction, first-degree; resisting arrest. Released on recognizance. Booked at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-