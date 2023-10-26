Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Emma Leigh Thomas, 42, Louisville, no registration plates; no registration receipt; no seat belts; no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Eryn Paige Greenwell, 45, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear (2 counts); no registration plates; no insurance; operating on a suspended license. Bond total is $600 cash. Booked at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Paul Burton, 48, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.



Rosanna Lee Woolett, 44, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, ,2023, by Probation & Parole.

Charles Daniel Cothern, 42, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-