Video: Bradford & Brooks w/ Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 — Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa was the guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Sheriff Pineiroa discussed the work his office has done so far this year in cooperation with the DEA, and he also talked about the work that the Flock cameras allow his office to do, tracking stolen vehicles and helping track and recover them.

Running time: About 49 minutes.

-30-