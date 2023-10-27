Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

Thomas Lewis Little, 46, Willisburg, resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts); serving parole violation warrant. Bond total is $25,000 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:39 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane David Helm, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 12:29 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Antonio Lamont Mason, 48, Frankfort, failure to appear (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $770 cash. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Ronald D. Mattingly, 37, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 7:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023,, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-