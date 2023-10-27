Obituary: Grace Marie Vernon, 74, Elizabethtown

Grace Marie Vernon, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at her home. She was a native of Holy Cross. She was a Kentucky Colonel and loved to cook and garden. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

GRACE MARIE VERNON

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Thelma Drury Newton; and seven siblings.

She is survived by her companion of 30 years, Gary Johnson of Elizabethtown; one son, Jeff (Lori Ann) Vernon of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Rose Mary Newton and Hurberta Boone; three brothers, Bert Newton, Reuban Newton and Mitchell Newton; and one grandson, Christopher Dalton all of Elizabethtown.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

-30-